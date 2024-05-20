332 ESFS Airmen recognized for police week

A U.S. Air Force security forces patrolman assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo as part of National Police Week at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 17, 2024. National Police Week is celebrated annually during the week of May 15. (U.S. Air Force photo)

