Approximately 4,000 begin running for the 17th annual Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 19, 2024. The historic half is a 13.1-mile race that generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps’ warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Zincke)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 07:35
|Photo ID:
|8419647
|VIRIN:
|240518-M-AD643-1170
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|20.79 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th annual Marine Corps Historic Half [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Christopher Zincke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
