    17th annual Marine Corps Historic Half [Image 2 of 7]

    17th annual Marine Corps Historic Half

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Zincke 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Matthew Hubbard is celebrated by U.S. Marines as they participate in the 17th annual Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg Virginia, May 19, 2024. The historic half is a 13.1-mile race that generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps’ warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Zincke)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 07:35
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th annual Marine Corps Historic Half [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Christopher Zincke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Fredericksburg
    MARINES
    MCM
    17th Annual Marine Corps Historic Half

