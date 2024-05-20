CARAT Indonesia 24: Demolition Range

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Indonesian Marines assigned to Engineering Construction Company, 1st Marine Engineering Battalion, participate in a live demolition range during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 at 9th Infantry Battalion Headquarters, Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 17, 2024. CARAT Indonesia 2024 is a bilateral exercise that is designed to promote regional security cooperation and enhance maritime interoperability, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises that enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Taken: 05.17.2024
by Cpl Aidan Hekker