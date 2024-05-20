Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Indonesia 24: Demolition Range [Image 6 of 12]

    CARAT Indonesia 24: Demolition Range

    INDONESIAN MARINE CAMP 9, INDONESIA

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Eduardo Olguingarcia, a team leader assigned Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, relocates primed detonation cord to a detonation area with an Indonesian Marine assigned to Engineering Construction Company, 1st Marine Engineering Battalion, during a live demolition range during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 at 9th Infantry Battalion Headquarters, Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 17, 2024. CARAT Indonesia 2024 is a bilateral exercise that is designed to promote regional security cooperation and enhance maritime interoperability, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises that enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

