    653rd RSG SJA engages Moroccan media in Agadir [Image 1 of 4]

    653rd RSG SJA engages Moroccan media in Agadir

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    Lt. Col. Steven Wang, from Folsom, Calif., staff judge advocate, 653rd Regional Support Group, U.S. Army Reserve, speaks to media representatives from Moroccan media outlet Agence Marocaine de Presse (MAP TV) prior to the opening ceremony of African Lion 2024, May 20, Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 04:08
    Photo ID: 8419407
    VIRIN: 240520-A-EK137-3430
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: AGADIR, MA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 653rd RSG SJA engages Moroccan media in Agadir [Image 4 of 4], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Agadir
    Stronger Together
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    653rd Regional Support Group
    MAP TV

