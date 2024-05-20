653rd RSG SJA engages Moroccan media in Agadir

Lt. Col. Steven Wang, from Folsom, Calif., staff judge advocate, 653rd Regional Support Group, U.S. Army Reserve, speaks to media representatives from Moroccan television network 2M prior to the opening ceremony of African Lion 2024, May 20, Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

