U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jason P. Pellerin, outgoing commanding officer of 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, gives remarks during the 1st Intelligence Battalion change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 17, 2024. The change of command ceremony commemorated the passing of command from Pellerin to Reagles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)

Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US