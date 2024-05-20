Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Intelligence Battalion change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    1st Intelligence Battalion change of command ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert D. Reagles, left, incoming commanding officer of 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Jason P. Pellerin, the outgoing commanding officer of 1st Intelligence Battalion, during the 1st Intelligence Battalion change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 17, 2024. The change of command ceremony commemorated the passing of command from Pellerin to Reagles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 20:38
    Photo ID: 8418944
    VIRIN: 240517-M-KL381-2226
    Resolution: 1736x1157
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Intelligence Battalion change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Intelligence Battalion change of command ceremony
    1st Intelligence Battalion change of command ceremony
    1st Intelligence Battalion change of command ceremony
    1st Intelligence Battalion change of command ceremony
    1st Intelligence Battalion change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Marines
    1st Intel Bn
    I MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT