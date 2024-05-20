U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert D. Reagles, left, incoming commanding officer of 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Jason P. Pellerin, the outgoing commanding officer of 1st Intelligence Battalion, during the 1st Intelligence Battalion change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 17, 2024. The change of command ceremony commemorated the passing of command from Pellerin to Reagles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 20:38 Photo ID: 8418944 VIRIN: 240517-M-KL381-2226 Resolution: 1736x1157 Size: 1.4 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Intelligence Battalion change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.