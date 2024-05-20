240519-N-CB296-2593 - PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 19, 2024) "Blue Tacoma" hitmaker, Russell Dickerson and rising country star Cody Bradley, performed for service members onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Port Hueneme in support of Operation MWR, May 19, 2024. The Navy launched Operation MWR to improve Quality of Service by hosting 65 free concerts at installations around the world. NBVC is home to Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, San Nicholas Island, Laguna Peak, the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers, and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Christopher Bender)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 18:58 Photo ID: 8418777 VIRIN: 240519-N-CB296-2593 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.1 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Russell Dickerson performs for service members at Naval Base Ventura County [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Christopher Bender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.