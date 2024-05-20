Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Russell Dickerson performs for service members at Naval Base Ventura County [Image 28 of 30]

    Russell Dickerson performs for service members at Naval Base Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bender 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    240519-N-CB296-2113 - PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 19, 2024) "Blue Tacoma" hitmaker, Russell Dickerson performed for service members onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Port Hueneme in support of Operation MWR, May 19, 2024. The Navy launched Operation MWR to improve Quality of Service by hosting 65 free concerts at installations around the world. NBVC is home to Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, San Nicholas Island, Laguna Peak, the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers, and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Christopher Bender)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 18:58
    Photo ID: 8418783
    VIRIN: 240519-N-CB296-2113
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 39.17 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Russell Dickerson performs for service members at Naval Base Ventura County [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Christopher Bender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Port Hueneme
    MWR
    NR-NPASE-W
    Russell Dickerson
    Cody Bradley

