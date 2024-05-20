Some parts of the Mark VIII tank were damaged beyond repair. So, the refurbishment team at the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing & Technology Center made replacement parts using 3d printers. While they look identical to the original, replacement parts were stamped with RIA’s logo to identify the new parts.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 17:33
|Photo ID:
|8418666
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-XQ291-7565
|Resolution:
|4160x2768
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mark VIII Tank comes back to RIA a century later [Image 2 of 2], by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mark VIII Tank comes back to RIA a century later
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT