Some parts of the Mark VIII tank were damaged beyond repair. So, the refurbishment team at the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing & Technology Center made replacement parts using 3d printers. While they look identical to the original, replacement parts were stamped with RIA’s logo to identify the new parts.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 17:33 Photo ID: 8418666 VIRIN: 240521-A-XQ291-7565 Resolution: 4160x2768 Size: 2.42 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mark VIII Tank comes back to RIA a century later [Image 2 of 2], by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.