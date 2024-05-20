Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mark VIII Tank comes back to RIA a century later [Image 1 of 2]

    Mark VIII Tank comes back to RIA a century later

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Corinna Baltos 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Three years after returning to Rock Island Arsenal for refurbishment, the The Mark VIII tank was moved to a pad at the corner of Rodman and Gillespie Avenues here March 13, where it will be on permanent display. The tank rests on slats to allow for air to flow underneath the tank, which helps prevent rust and water damage. Shortly after the tank was moved to its current location a shelter was placed over it to protect it from the elements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 17:33
    Photo ID: 8418665
    VIRIN: 240521-A-XQ291-5604
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mark VIII Tank comes back to RIA a century later [Image 2 of 2], by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mark VIII Tank comes back to RIA a century later
    Mark VIII Tank comes back to RIA a century later

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mark VIII Tank comes back to RIA a century later

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Rock Island Arsenal
    U.S. Army Sustainment Command
    U.S. Army Center of Military History
    Mark VIII Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT