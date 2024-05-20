Three years after returning to Rock Island Arsenal for refurbishment, the The Mark VIII tank was moved to a pad at the corner of Rodman and Gillespie Avenues here March 13, where it will be on permanent display. The tank rests on slats to allow for air to flow underneath the tank, which helps prevent rust and water damage. Shortly after the tank was moved to its current location a shelter was placed over it to protect it from the elements.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 17:33 Photo ID: 8418665 VIRIN: 240521-A-XQ291-5604 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 5.3 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mark VIII Tank comes back to RIA a century later [Image 2 of 2], by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.