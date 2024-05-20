Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Appreciation Night [Image 5 of 6]

    Military Appreciation Night

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood Commanding General Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck and Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala, along with a joint-service color guard, the 399th Army Band, and about 80 Soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood take part in the pre-game ceremony during the Springfield Cardinals Military Appreciation Night May 18 at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 16:43
    Photo ID: 8418616
    VIRIN: 240518-A-SZ333-7451
    Resolution: 1500x2250
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Appreciation Night [Image 6 of 6], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Appreciation Night
    Military Appreciation Night
    Military Appreciation Night
    Military Appreciation Night
    Military Appreciation Night
    Military Appreciation Night

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT