U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood Commanding General Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck and Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala, along with a joint-service color guard, the 399th Army Band, and about 80 Soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood take part in the pre-game ceremony during the Springfield Cardinals Military Appreciation Night May 18 at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 16:43
|Photo ID:
|8418614
|VIRIN:
|240518-A-SZ333-2142
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Appreciation Night [Image 6 of 6], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT