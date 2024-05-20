Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Crucible Night Infiltration Objective [Image 7 of 7]

    Bravo Company Crucible Night Infiltration Objective

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, execute the Night Infiltration Objective during the final night of the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., May 17, 2024. Based on the resilience of the Medal of Honor recipient, Sgt. John Basilone, the objective consists of navigating through various wire obstacles, illumination rounds, and walls, using the low crawl and combat glide techniques, emulating a realistic combat environment.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

