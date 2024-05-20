Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, execute the Night Infiltration Objective during the final night of the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., May 17, 2024. Based on the resilience of the Medal of Honor recipient, Sgt. John Basilone, the objective consists of navigating through various wire obstacles, illumination rounds, and walls, using the low crawl and combat glide techniques, emulating a realistic combat environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 16:19 Photo ID: 8418505 VIRIN: 240517-M-CV013-6249 Resolution: 3315x4973 Size: 1.12 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company Crucible Night Infiltration Objective [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.