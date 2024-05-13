Runners from all over participate in the 17th annual Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg Virginia, May 19, 2024. The historic half is a 13.1-mile race that generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps’ warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by James H. Frank)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 12:39
|Photo ID:
|8417715
|VIRIN:
|240519-M-QJ238-1006
|Resolution:
|5997x3883
|Size:
|12.98 MB
|Location:
|FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half [Image 20 of 20], by James Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT