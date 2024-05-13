Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half [Image 4 of 20]

    2024 Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half

    FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by James Frank 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    A member of the Fredericksburg Rescue Squad watch over runners during the 17th annual Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg Virginia, May 19, 2024. The historic half is a 13.1-mile race that generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps’ warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by James H. Frank)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 12:39
    Photo ID: 8417713
    VIRIN: 240519-M-QJ238-1004
    Resolution: 6113x3834
    Size: 11.08 MB
    Location: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Fredericksburg
    #runwiththemarines
    MCHH
    Historic Half 2024

