Last T-1 Pilot Instructor Training Flight at JBSA-Randolph

A U.S. Air Force T-1 Jayhawk from the 99th Flying Training Squadron piloted by Captain Tanner Ingle, 99th Flying Training Squadron pilot instructor trainee, and Lt. Col. Megan Pasierb, 99th FTS pilot instructor, takes off during the last T-1 Pilot Instructor Training flight from the 99th FTS May 17, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Air Force is divesting the T-1 as a part of its ongoing realignment of Undergraduate Pilot Training. As the aircraft is divested, the units will transition to Air Mobility Fundamentals-Simulator training which will provide an efficient, medium-cost training program to learn required fundamentals and bridge the gap between training aircraft.

