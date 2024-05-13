Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last T-1 Pilot Instructor Training Flight at JBSA-Randolph [Image 11 of 11]

    Last T-1 Pilot Instructor Training Flight at JBSA-Randolph

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Sean Worrell 

    12th Flying Training Wing

    A U.S. Air Force T-1 Jayhawk from the 99th Flying Training Squadron piloted by Captain Tanner Ingle, 99th Flying Training Squadron pilot instructor trainee, and Lt. Col. Megan Pasierb, 99th FTS pilot instructor, takes off during the last T-1 Pilot Instructor Training flight from the 99th FTS May 17, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Air Force is divesting the T-1 as a part of its ongoing realignment of Undergraduate Pilot Training. As the aircraft is divested, the units will transition to Air Mobility Fundamentals-Simulator training which will provide an efficient, medium-cost training program to learn required fundamentals and bridge the gap between training aircraft.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    PIT
    12th Flying Training Wing
    99th Flying Training Squadron
    12 FTW
    99 FTS
    T-1 Jayhawk

