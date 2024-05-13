U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Campo, 48th Fighter Wing commander, coins Airman 1st Class Eric Wiley, 48th Communications Squadron client services technician, at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 17, 2024. The flag football game provided an opportunity for collaboration and team building between the United States Visiting Forces and United Kingdom Armed Forces. (Courtesy photo by Jacob Bane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 11:08 Photo ID: 8417383 VIRIN: 240517-F-UJ371-1035 Resolution: 3756x2683 Size: 3.83 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.