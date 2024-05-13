Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    USVF vs UKAF Flag Football Game 2024

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Campo, 48th Fighter Wing commander, coins Tech. Sgt. Adam Player, 48th Communications Squadron security manage, at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 17, 2024. The flag football game provided an opportunity for collaboration and team building between the United States Visiting Forces and United Kingdom Armed Forces. (Courtesy photo by Jacob Bane)

