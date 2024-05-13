Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pathfinders wrap up Police Week with ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Pathfinders wrap up Police Week with ceremony

    RAF FAIRFORD, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. D. Landon Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, gives a speech regarding police week on RAF Fairford, England, May 17, 2024. The ceremony was the final part of National Police Week which honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 07:35
    Photo ID: 8416956
    VIRIN: 240517-F-QN763-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ABE, GB
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinders wrap up Police Week with ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pathfinders wrap up Police Week with ceremony
    Pathfinders wrap up Police Week with ceremony
    Pathfinders wrap up Police Week with ceremony
    Pathfinders wrap up Police Week with ceremony
    Pathfinders wrap up Police Week with ceremony
    Pathfinders wrap up Police Week with ceremony
    Pathfinders wrap up Police Week with ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security forces
    Police Week
    501st
    defender
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT