U.S. Air Force Maj. Kendall P. Benton, 422d Security Forces Squadron commander, gives a speech on RAF Fairford, England, May 17, 2024. The ceremony was the final part of National Police Week which honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 07:35
|Photo ID:
|8416953
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-QN763-1003
|Resolution:
|5310x3533
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ABE, GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinders wrap up Police Week with ceremony, by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
