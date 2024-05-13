Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM 165 Transports 15th MEU [Image 3 of 3]

    VMM 165 Transports 15th MEU

    INDONESIA

    05.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Amphibious Squadron 5

    A CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), lifts off the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2024 while underway in the Indian Ocean, May 15, 2024. This year’s exercise coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    CARAT Indonesia
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    CARAT 2024

