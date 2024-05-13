VMM 165 Transports 15th MEU

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) transit the flight deck after removing chocks and chains from CH-53E Super Stallions, assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2024 while underway in the Indian Ocean, May 15, 2024. This year’s exercise coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

