    Aid delivered across Trident Pier [Image 7 of 7]

    Aid delivered across Trident Pier

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Spc. Riley Anfinson 

    U.S. Army Central   

    A DoD-contracted driver transports humanitarian aid across the Trident Pier before entering the beach in Gaza May 19, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Riley Anfinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 06:55
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
