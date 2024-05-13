A DoD-contracted driver transports humanitarian aid across the Trident Pier before entering the beach in Gaza May 19, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Riley Anfinson)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 06:55
|Photo ID:
|8416788
|VIRIN:
|240519-A-OQ463-1044
|Resolution:
|2910x1940
|Size:
|606.29 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aid delivered across Trident Pier [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Riley Anfinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT