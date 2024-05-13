Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC, USN, PAF Combined Joint Operation [Image 7 of 7]

    AFSOC, USN, PAF Combined Joint Operation

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    Two Philippine Air Force FA-50PH Fighting Eagles fly in formation during a combined, joint operation over the Philippines, May 11, 2024.
    In support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Special Operations Command Pacific, in conjunction with Pacific Fleet, Pacific Air Forces, Marine Forces Pacific, Space Forces Indo-Pacific, U.S. Cyber Command, U.S. Space command, and our Philippine Air Force partners conduct air and maritime operations in the South China Sea to increase joint force interoperability and readiness and demonstrate commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 04:25
    Photo ID: 8416717
    VIRIN: 240511-F-F3013-1006
    Resolution: 4836x2720
    Size: 800.01 KB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 1

    CVN 71
    Philippines
    SOCPAC
    INDOPACOM
    353 SOW

