AFSOC, USN, PAF Combined Joint Operation

A U.S. Navy F/A 18F Super Hornet and an EA-18G Growler assigned to Carrier Air Wing 11, fly in formation during a combined, joint operation over the Philippines, May 11, 2024.

In support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Special Operations Command Pacific, in conjunction with Pacific Fleet, Pacific Air Forces, Marine Forces Pacific, Space Forces Indo-Pacific, U.S. Cyber Command, U.S. Space command, and our Philippine Air Force partners conduct air and maritime operations in the South China Sea to increase joint force interoperability and readiness and demonstrate commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Date Taken: 05.11.2024 Location: SUBIC BAY, PH