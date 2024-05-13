Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspirational Photo Illustration of Soldiers in Combat Scenarios [Image 2 of 2]

    Inspirational Photo Illustration of Soldiers in Combat Scenarios

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    A dynamic photo illustration featuring U.S. Army Soldiers engaged in various combat-related scenarios. Layered behind these powerful images is a graphical illustration of an inspirational quote by a U.S. Army Ranger. This photo illustration was created at the National Guard Training Center, Sea Girt, New Jersey, on May 20, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo Illustration by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 03:10
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspirational Photo Illustration of Soldiers in Combat Scenarios [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat
    Photo Illustration
    Ranger
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Inspirational Quote

