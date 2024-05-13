Inspirational Photo Illustration of Soldiers in Combat Scenarios

A dynamic photo illustration featuring U.S. Army Soldiers engaged in various combat-related scenarios. Layered behind these powerful images is a graphical illustration of an inspirational quote by a U.S. Army Ranger. This photo illustration was created at the National Guard Training Center, Sea Girt, New Jersey, on May 20, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo Illustration by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 03:10
|Photo ID:
|8416658
|VIRIN:
|240520-A-AA072-1721
|Resolution:
|1333x2000
|Size:
|506.92 KB
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
