    Humanitarian Aid Crosses Trident Pier [Image 2 of 2]

    Humanitarian Aid Crosses Trident Pier

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Spc. Riley Anfinson 

    U.S. Army Central   

    DoD-contracted drivers transport humanitarian aid from the World Food Program to the Trident Pier before entering the Beach in Gaza, May 18, 2024. At the request of the United States Agency for International Development, the temporary pier, called the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, will assist the humanitarian community in the delivery of international humanitarian aid to citizens of Gaza in need through the Humanitarian Maritime Corridor. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Riley Anfinson.)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 23:16
    Photo ID: 8416372
    VIRIN: 240518-A-QN736-4974
    Resolution: 5784x3856
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humanitarian Aid Crosses Trident Pier [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Riley Anfinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Humanitarian Aid Crosses Trident Pier
    Humanitarian Aid Crosses Trident Pier

