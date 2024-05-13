Humanitarian Aid Crosses Trident Pier

DoD-contracted drivers transport humanitarian aid from the World Food Program to the Trident Pier before entering the beach in Gaza, May 18, 2024. At the request of the United States Agency for International Development, the temporary pier, called the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, will assist the humanitarian community in the delivery of international humanitarian aid to citizens of Gaza in need through the Humanitarian Maritime Corridor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson).

