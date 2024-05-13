Alaska Army National Guard Determines Best Warrior for 2024

Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Brendan White, an infantryman assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, is awarded 2024 Noncomissioned Officer of the Year in a closing ceremony during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 18, 2024. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Alaska Army National Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

