Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Army National Guard Determines Best Warrior for 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    Alaska Army National Guard Determines Best Warrior for 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Brendan White, an infantryman assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, is awarded 2024 Noncomissioned Officer of the Year in a closing ceremony during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 18, 2024. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Alaska Army National Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 14:13
    Photo ID: 8415778
    VIRIN: 240518-Z-KX552-1045
    Resolution: 5258x3420
    Size: 13.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Determines Best Warrior for 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Army National Guard Determines Best Warrior for 2024
    Alaska Army National Guard Determines Best Warrior for 2024
    Alaska Army National Guard Determines Best Warrior for 2024
    Alaska Army National Guard Determines Best Warrior for 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska Army National Guard Determines Best Warrior for 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Best Warrior
    Fitness
    Readiness
    AKARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT