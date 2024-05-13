Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Emmanuel Hansen, a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation, is awarded 2024 Enlisted Soldier of the Year in a closing ceremony during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 18, 2024. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Alaska Army National Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 14:13 Photo ID: 8415777 VIRIN: 240518-Z-KX552-1032 Resolution: 2864x4708 Size: 12.68 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Army National Guard Determines Best Warrior for 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.