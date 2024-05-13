Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    121 ARW participates in Operation Buckeye Resolve [Image 6 of 9]

    121 ARW participates in Operation Buckeye Resolve

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    A maintainer with the 121st Air Refueling Wing marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker during Operation Buckeye Resolve at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, May 18, 2024. Operation Buckeye Resolve is a Readiness Exercise Validation demonstrating the 121st Air Refueling Wing's ability to perform force generation, employment, and sustainment missions while operating in simulated contested, degraded, or operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 11:47
    Photo ID: 8415595
    VIRIN: 240518-Z-TI419-2184
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 480.88 KB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 121 ARW participates in Operation Buckeye Resolve [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ivy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    REV
    Operation Buckeye Resolve

