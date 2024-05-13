121 ARW participates in Operation Buckeye Resolve

An inspector with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Wing Inspection Team, evaluates an aircrew on the flight line during Operation Buckeye Resolve at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, May 18, 2024. Operation Buckeye Resolve is a Readiness Exercise Validation demonstrating the 121st Air Refueling Wing's ability to perform force generation, employment, and sustainment missions while operating in simulated contested, degraded, or operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas)

