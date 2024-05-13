Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Buckeye Resolve [Image 13 of 13]

    Operation Buckeye Resolve

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lane Spellman and Staff Sgt. Jenna Purvis, crew chiefs with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, perform post-flight operations on a KC-135 Stratotanker during Operation Buckeye Resolve at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, May 18, 2024. Operation Buckeye Resolve is a Readiness Exercise Validation demonstrating the 121st ARW’s ability to perform force generation, employment, and sustainment missions while operating in simulated contested, degraded, or operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 11:50
    Photo ID: 8415541
    VIRIN: 240518-Z-AM303-1218
    Resolution: 1935x2902
    Size: 337.57 KB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Buckeye Resolve [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Mikayla Gibbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Air Refueling
    Ohio
    REV
    hot pit refuel

