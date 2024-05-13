U.S. Air Force crew chiefs with the 121st Air Refueling Wing perform post-flight operations on a KC-135 Stratotanker during Operation Buckeye Resolve at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, May 18, 2024. Operation Buckeye Resolve is a Readiness Exercise Validation demonstrating the 121st ARW’s ability to perform force generation, employment, and sustainment missions while operating in simulated contested, degraded, or operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs)

