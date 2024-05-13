Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th PAD celebrates Marting Luther King Jr. Day [Image 2 of 3]

    20th PAD celebrates Marting Luther King Jr. Day

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Spc. Brian Didlake 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    The United States of America honors and remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for his significant contributions during the Civil Rights Movement. His birthday is celebrated as a federal holiday, and as the people reflect the late preacher and activist once said, "Life's most urgent question is: What are you doing for others?"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 09:48
    Photo ID: 8415402
    VIRIN: 240518-A-SV038-2232
    Resolution: 940x788
    Size: 166.29 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th PAD celebrates Marting Luther King Jr. Day [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Brian Didlake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Happy Birthday Army Reserve
    20th PAD celebrates Marting Luther King Jr. Day
    Be All You Can Be in the New Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT