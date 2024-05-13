The United States of America honors and remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for his significant contributions during the Civil Rights Movement. His birthday is celebrated as a federal holiday, and as the people reflect the late preacher and activist once said, "Life's most urgent question is: What are you doing for others?"
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 09:48
|Photo ID:
|8415402
|VIRIN:
|240518-A-SV038-2232
|Resolution:
|940x788
|Size:
|166.29 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th PAD celebrates Marting Luther King Jr. Day [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Brian Didlake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT