This graphic is made for the Army Reserves Birthday which is celebrating 116 years of protecting and serving the United States of America.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 09:48 Photo ID: 8415392 VIRIN: 240518-A-SV038-9807 Resolution: 940x788 Size: 116.09 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Happy Birthday Army Reserve [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Brian Didlake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.