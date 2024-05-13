Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. David Berry, Who Taught Lessons Learned From Iraq and Afghanistan, Retires With 20 Years of Service [Image 9 of 11]

    Master Sgt. David Berry, Who Taught Lessons Learned From Iraq and Afghanistan, Retires With 20 Years of Service

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Debbie Berry takes photos during her husband's retirement ceremony. Master Sgt. David Berry of Cuba, Illinois, enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in 2004 - a dozen years after graduating from Rushville High School in 1992. He would serve for 20 years including two combat tours overseas. Berry, a motor transport noncommissioned officer, deployed to Iraq from 2006 to 2007 with the 1744th Transportation Co. and then to Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009 with Co. E, 634th Brigade Support Battalion. After returning from his second deployment, Berry would teach the lessons he learned to a new generation of Soldiers as a chief instructor in the Springfield-based 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute.) He retired May 18 at the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois.

    Master Sgt. David Berry, Who Taught Lessons Learned From Iraq and Afghanistan, Retires With 20 Years of Service

    129thRTI Illinois NationalGuard ILARNG Service Retirement

