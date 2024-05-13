Master Sgt. David Berry, Who Taught Lessons Learned From Iraq and Afghanistan, Retires With 20 Years of Service

Capt. Makiya Thomas (right) presents Debbie Berry with a certificate of appreciation from the Army Chief of Staff for supporting her husband's service for 20 years. Master Sgt. David Berry of Cuba, Illinois, enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in 2004 - a dozen years after graduating from Rushville High School in 1992. He would serve for 20 years including two combat tours overseas. Berry, a motor transport noncommissioned officer, deployed to Iraq from 2006 to 2007 with the 1744th Transportation Co. and then to Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009 with Co. E, 634th Brigade Support Battalion. After returning from his second deployment, Berry would teach the lessons he learned to a new generation of Soldiers as a chief instructor in the Springfield-based 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute.) He retired May 18 at the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois.

Date Taken: 05.18.2024
Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US