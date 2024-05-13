Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East and Medical Research and Development Command 2024 Best Leader Competitions [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East and Medical Research and Development Command 2024 Best Leader Competitions

    FT. STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Sgt. Cole Wagner, representing U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory, insures a secured fit while donning a M14 gas mask during the U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East (MRC East) and Medical Research and Development Command (MRDC) 2024 Best Leader Competitions May 18, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition determines which medical teams will represent MRC East and MRDC at the 2024 U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 02:35
    Photo ID: 8415024
    VIRIN: 240518-A-FN863-2054
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 32.63 MB
    Location: FT. STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East and Medical Research and Development Command 2024 Best Leader Competitions [Image 5 of 5], by SSG David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East and Medical Research and Development Command 2024 Best Leader Competitions
    U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East and Medical Research and Development Command 2024 Best Leader Competitions
    U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East and Medical Research and Development Command 2024 Best Leader Competitions
    U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East and Medical Research and Development Command 2024 Best Leader Competitions
    U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East and Medical Research and Development Command 2024 Best Leader Competitions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Go Army
    Making A Difference
    Be All You Can Be
    Army Life
    Developing Leaders
    Winning Matters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT