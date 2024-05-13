U.S. Army Spc. Amir Chaouki, representing United States Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, decontaminates his M4 Carbine with a M295 Decontamination Kit during the U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East (MRC East) and Medical Research and Development Command (MRDC) 2024 Best Leader Competitions May 18, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition determines which medical teams will represent MRC East and MRDC at the 2024 U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 02:35 Photo ID: 8415019 VIRIN: 240518-A-FN863-2050 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.03 MB Location: FT. STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East and Medical Research and Development Command 2024 Best Leader Competitions [Image 5 of 5], by SSG David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.