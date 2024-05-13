Fuerzas Comando Assaulter Match

Costa Rican and Guatemalan competitors confer with judges between iterations of the Shoot House during Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Shooting and Skills Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. The FC24 Shooting and Skills Tests the special operations skills of 17 competing countries to promote military-to-military relationships, increase mission readiness, and improve regional security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

