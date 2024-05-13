Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuerzas Comando Assaulter Match [Image 2 of 2]

    Fuerzas Comando Assaulter Match

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman 

    Special Operations Command South

    Costa Rican and Guatemalan competitors confer with judges between iterations of the Shoot House during Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Shooting and Skills Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. The FC24 Shooting and Skills Tests the special operations skills of 17 competing countries to promote military-to-military relationships, increase mission readiness, and improve regional security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 14:11
    Photo ID: 8414400
    VIRIN: 240517-Z-OB517-1033
    Resolution: 4687x4226
    Size: 15.51 MB
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuerzas Comando Assaulter Match [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Katherine Slayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

