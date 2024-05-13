Fuerzas Comando Assaulter Match

Brazilian Team competitor fires his pistol downrange during the Shoot House of Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Shooting and Skills Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. The FC24 Shooting and Skills tests Special Operations Force skills of participating countries in urban operations and engaging targets under pressure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA