    Fuerzas Comando Assaulter Match [Image 1 of 2]

    Fuerzas Comando Assaulter Match

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman 

    Special Operations Command South

    Brazilian Team competitor fires his pistol downrange during the Shoot House of Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Shooting and Skills Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. The FC24 Shooting and Skills tests Special Operations Force skills of participating countries in urban operations and engaging targets under pressure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Fuerzas Comando Assaulter Match [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Katherine Slayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

