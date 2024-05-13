Unified Command continues response to Pelican Island Bridge Allision

T&T Group personnel remove the barge MMLP 321 from beneath the Pelican Island Bridge near Galveston, Texas, May 17, 2024. No additional oil discharged during the barge’s removal. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Texas General Land Office)

