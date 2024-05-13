Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command continues response to Pelican Island Bridge Allision [Image 1 of 2]

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    T&T Group personnel remove the barge MMLP 321 from beneath the Pelican Island Bridge near Galveston, Texas, May 17, 2024. No additional oil discharged during the barge’s removal. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Texas General Land Office)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 13:24
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US
    Unified Command continues response to Pelican Island Bridge Allision
    salvage
    uscg
    galveston
    barge
    allision
    pelican island

