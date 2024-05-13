Unified Command continues response to Pelican Island Bridge Allision [Image 1 of 2]
GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES
05.17.2024
Courtesy Photo
T&T Group personnel remove the barge MMLP 321 from beneath the Pelican Island Bridge near Galveston, Texas, May 17, 2024. No additional oil discharged during the barge’s removal. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Texas General Land Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 13:24
|Photo ID:
|8414362
|VIRIN:
|240517-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|2719x3898
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Unified Command continues response to Pelican Island Bridge Allision
LEAVE A COMMENT