Unified Command continues response to Pelican Island Bridge Allision

Pollution responders with E3 OMI clean oil off the rocks in the vicinity of Swan Lake near Galveston, Texas, May 17, 2024. After a barge allided with the Pelican Island Bridge on May 15, an initially-estimated 1,000-2,000 gallons of oil discharged into the Galveston Ship Channel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Texas General Land Office)

