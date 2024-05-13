Unified Command continues response to Pelican Island Bridge Allision [Image 2 of 2]
GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES
05.17.2024
Courtesy Photo
Pollution responders with E3 OMI clean oil off the rocks in the vicinity of Swan Lake near Galveston, Texas, May 17, 2024. After a barge allided with the Pelican Island Bridge on May 15, an initially-estimated 1,000-2,000 gallons of oil discharged into the Galveston Ship Channel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Texas General Land Office)
|05.17.2024
|05.18.2024 13:24
|8414363
|240517-G-G0108-1001
|4032x3024
|5.02 MB
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|5
|0
