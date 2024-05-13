Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command continues response to Pelican Island Bridge Allision [Image 2 of 2]

    Unified Command continues response to Pelican Island Bridge Allision

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Pollution responders with E3 OMI clean oil off the rocks in the vicinity of Swan Lake near Galveston, Texas, May 17, 2024. After a barge allided with the Pelican Island Bridge on May 15, an initially-estimated 1,000-2,000 gallons of oil discharged into the Galveston Ship Channel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Texas General Land Office)

    cleanup
    uscg
    oil spill
    galveston
    allision
    pelican island

